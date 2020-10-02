Food

6 Great Wineries Near DC Where You Can Sip in the Sun

Escape the city at these vineyards offering reservations and socially distanced seating.

RdV Vineyards is located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains that is open Thursday through Sunday year round by appointment for tours and tastings. Virginia Tourism Corporation, www.Virginia.org

The height of a DC summer isn’t when we’d typically put together a guide to eating alfresco. Nowadays, though, a restaurant’s plant-filled rooftop or charming patio feels as important as its food. If you’re ready to get out, here are 77 favorite ways to dine under the sun, shade, and stars (and stay six feet apart!) right this very moment.

For wine snobs: RdV Vineyards (2550 Delaplane Grade Rd., Dela­plane). Oenophiles swear by the Bordeaux-style blends and elegant setting. The reservation-only experience starts with Dom Pérignon and a tour before a private cellar tasting ($70 per guest).

For couples: Linden Vineyards (3708 Harrels Corner Rd., Linden). Lauded winemaker Jim Law’s vineyard is open by reservation for up to two guests on the terrace (no kids or pets). Perfect for couples looking to unwind with a bottle of Chardonnay.

For (small!) groups: Hillsborough (36716 Charles Town Pike, Hillsboro). Gather your pod and head to this winery/brewery, reminiscent of a French country getaway with its crisp rosés and picturesque setting. Reservations for groups of six to ten.

For dog lovers: Three Fox Vineyards (10100 Three Fox Ln., Delaplane). Not only are dogs welcome here, but they can run off-leash on the spacious grounds, which also boast plenty of outdoor seating and creek­side ham­mocks.

For a weekday escape: Winery at Bull Run (15950 Lee Hwy., Centreville). This close-to-DC vineyard offers lovely grounds flanked by Hillwood Park. It’s open daily from 11 to 7; picnic tables are reservation-only. Drop by for live music Friday through Sunday evenings.

For an actual escape: The Farmhouse at Veritas (72 Saddleback Farm, Afton). An 1893 house overlooking the vines provides a lovely respite outside Charlottes­ville. In addition to complimentary breakfast, there are alfresco prix fixe wine dinners.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

