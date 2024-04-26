The Forager

Iulian Fortu

The Noma-trained chef/forager crafts exquisite four-course dinners featuring hyper-­seasonal wild rarities such as truffles, morel mushrooms, and ramps. He’ll pair the feast with cocktails, wine, or artful nonalcoholic creations. Prices start at $350 for dinner for two; email av@arcadiaventure.com.

The Cocktail Gurus

Toastworthy

Meet Toaster and Toasty, a pair of gleaming vintage Airstream trailers turned mobile bars, where mixology maestros whip up scratch-made cocktails for alfresco soirees, which can be complemented by grazing tables, lawn games, and cozy fire pits with s’mores kits. Rates start at $2,500; email cheers@toast-worthy.com.

The Caviar Queen

Caviar Concierge

Claire King helms chic carts laden with a glistening array of fish eggs—from smoked trout roe to golden osetra—and offers accoutrements ranging from classic blini to tater tots and truffled chips. Rates start at $1,000; email info@caviarconciergedc.com.

The Yakitori Master

ToriSumi Yakitori

Chef Blake King apprenticed in Japan to learn the fine art of yakitori (grilled chicken skewers). His 16-course, live-fire extravaganzas showcase an entire chicken, part by part, as well as seasonal vegetables, with an optional sake pairing. Prices start at $900 for a six-person dinner; email info@torisumiyakitori.com.

The Oyster Ninja

S.S. Shucking

Gardner Douglas can shuck up to 300 bivalves an hour—from firm, briny Olde Salts to sweet and creamy Kumamotos. Supplement your raw-bar spread with stone-crab claws, shrimp cocktail, and caviar. Prices start at $800 for 100 oysters; email oysterninjapc@­gmail.com.

This article appears in the April 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

