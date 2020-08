Popular Neapolitan Pizzeria Pupatella Opens Its First DC Location Today

Arlington pizza fave Pupatella has finally made its long-awaited DC debut. Owners Anastasiya and Enzo Algarme began serving their Neapolitan pies today at 11:30 AM at the new Dupont Circle locale.

The restaurant, housed in the longtime Rosemary’s Thyme space, is only open for pickup and outdoor dining on its 30-seat patio. Expect the menu to look familiar: arancini, salads, panini, and wood-fired pizzas with toppings such as fig and prosciutto or eggplant and roasted red pepper. Two Pupatella-branded beers—a lager and IPA—are among the drafts. The wine list differs from the Arlington locations with options like a white from the Italian island of Ischia and a sparkling pink moscato.

Some more good news: Pupatella’s decade-old flagship restaurant in Arlington will be staying put. The landlord of the Wilson Boulevard property had threatened to raise the rent by 40-percent amid the pandemic, and the owners were preparing to look for a new home. The landlord has since changed course and asked Pupatella to stay without a rent hike.

Pupatella. 1801 18th St., NW.

