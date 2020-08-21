Food

Popular Neapolitan Pizzeria Pupatella Opens Its First DC Location Today

Wood-fired pies are available for pick-up and patio dining in Dupont.

Pupatella opens in the former Rosemary's Thyme space. Photograph courtesy Pupatella.

Arlington pizza fave Pupatella has finally made its long-awaited DC debut. Owners Anastasiya and Enzo Algarme began serving their Neapolitan pies today at 11:30 AM at the new Dupont Circle locale. 

The restaurant, housed in the longtime Rosemary’s Thyme space, is only open for pickup and outdoor dining on its 30-seat patio. Expect the menu to look familiar: arancini, salads, panini, and wood-fired pizzas with toppings such as fig and prosciutto or eggplant and roasted red pepper. Two Pupatella-branded beers—a lager and IPA—are among the drafts. The wine list differs from the Arlington locations with options like a white from the Italian island of Ischia and a sparkling pink moscato.

Pupatella is open for pick-up and outdoor dining on its 30-seat patio. Photograph courtesy Pupatella.

Some more good news: Pupatella’s decade-old flagship restaurant in Arlington will be staying put. The landlord of the Wilson Boulevard property had threatened to raise the rent by 40-percent amid the pandemic, and the owners were preparing to look for a new home. The landlord has since changed course and asked Pupatella to stay without a rent hike.

Pupatella. 1801 18th St., NW. 

Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

