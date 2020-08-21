On Sunday night, protestors and a go-go band will join forces in front of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s Kalorama house for a two-hour demonstration. Coordinated by Shut Down DC and Long Live GoGo, protestors will meet at 6 PM in Kalorama Park for an action training, then kick off the festivities at 7.

Shut Down DC gave DeJoy an “early morning ‘wake-up call’ ” at 8 AM last Saturday where protestors brought cowbells, bucket drums, and other noisemakers to protest DeJoy’s plan to cut postal employee overtime, reduce post office hours, and remove postal boxes. Since that protest, DeJoy has said he would push any dramatic changes to the postal service until after the election, and is testifying before Congress today and Monday. Shut Down DC says it’s “a big victory,” but they want more.

“We need to make sure that the Postal Service gets the emergency funding it needs to weather the COVID-19 pandemic and handle mail-in ballots in this year’s election,” the event’s Facebook page reads. “And going forward we need to expand the USPS, not make cuts to this essential service!”

More information about the demonstration can be found on its Facebook page. As of Friday afternoon, 69 people have responded as “going,” and 354 people are “interested.”

