On the hunt for your perfect living experience in the District? 1331 Maryland is a residential community providing Washingtonians with a new benchmark of living. From its monumental views, to its sleek and modern designs, this upscale apartment building is a must-see. So, if you’re searching for that perfect luxe place to call home in the DC area, keep reading to learn more about 1331 Maryland’s offerings.

1.) It’s conveniently located.

1331 Maryland has one of the best locations in the DMV area. It’s situated in DC’s Southwest Waterfront—giving you easy access to the Tidal Basin, The Wharf, National Mall, Downtown DC and even the Metro.

2.) It includes premium features and finishes.

1331 offers four discrete design options in each residence—each with its own décor and color scheme. Residents also have the ability to work from home in the spacious layouts and flexible den space. From the open, light-filled custom kitchens featuring built-in cutting-edge Bosch and Thermador appliances to the quartz countertop-filled bathrooms, this apartment building easily evokes a modern aesthetic for living and working. Who knew wall ovens could be Wi-Fi enabled?

3.) It’s filled with high-end amenities and services.

1331 also has a multitude of exquisite amenities. The community includes a rooftop infinity pool that overlooks the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial, a 360-rooftop sky track walking trail, cozy fire pits with views of the Potomac River, a curated library, a fully equipped fitness center with Peloton® bikes, and a pet spa with an on-site dog park that would make any puppy influencer blush. Along with the amenities,1331 provides residents with a full-service doorman, 24-hour concierge, and even curated local partnerships, such as exclusive access to the Mandarin Oriental.

4.) It offers photo-worthy views and backdrops.

1331 sits adjacent to the National Mall and The Wharf, providing residents with unparalleled views of DC wherever they turn. Whether it’s from their living room or while they are enjoying all of the rooftop amenities, 1331 doesn’t disappoint when it comes to scenic backdrops, offering some of the best views in the country.

5.) It features stunning architecture.

Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, 1331 Maryland resembles DC’s iconic Federal buildings that line 14th Street, especially the marble-adorned entrance. The prestigious firm is known for creating contemporary buildings that also reflect the area, so residents will instantly feel DC’s stately designs throughout the building. From studios to three-bedroom and den residences, plus spacious Sky Suite and Penthouse homes, lavish in extras such as flexible dens, balconies, and terraces – all designed to experience perfection inside and out.

Ready to schedule a personalized tour experience? Check out 1331 Maryland’s website for more information, or call 833-281-0882.