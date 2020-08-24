Welcome to this custom-built stone residence featuring over 6,000 SF of finished living space and beautifully landscaped gardens just minutes from downtown Washington DC. The expansive and gracious 37,989 SF lot backing to parkland belies its urban proximity. The spacious setting is matched by the home’s sophisticated design of the finished living space on two and a half levels.

Entering the home from the light filled entry hall on the main level, you are at once impressed with the scale of the home’s rooms. The elegant Living Room and over-sized Dining Room are sized for both large and intimate gatherings.

The gourmet’s-delight Kitchen with a large island and ample storage space is open to a light-filled Family Room and welcoming breakfast area wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows.



The main level features three of the six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a one half-bath/powder room. A beautiful wood-paneled study on the main level features custom bookcases and is perfect for working from home.

An over-sized garage provides easy access into the house, and the main level laundry room off the kitchen is an unexpected detail. The lower level, which can be accessed from the main driveway, features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a spacious family room with a stone fireplace, and a custom-built bar/entertaining space with access to a wrap-around Chippendale deck. A Library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves also has access to the backyard. The lower basement level has a well-designed Workroom and separate hobby room, with windows and an entrance to the backyard.

Beautifully landscaped grounds surround the home on four sides. Three flag-stoned patios and a deck for outdoor living and entertaining provide great outdoor spaces. A large private parking court on the main level easily accommodates 8-10 cars in addition to the oversized 2-car garage. Riverwood is a uniformly R-20 zoned neighborhood in North Arlington presenting a unique living experience.

Cited between the Potomac River and Windy Run park , this gorgeous property is minutes from downtown Washington, D.C., Georgetown, Reagan Airport, with easy access to Capitol Hill and Tysons Corner.

