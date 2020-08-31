Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for construction is higher than ever in the DMV area. ACE Construction DMV is the leader in general construction and development in Washington, DC and is seeing the increase in business, but also is taking the necessary precautions to keep their work environment safe for all. Here’s how they are taking the proper (and safe!) steps to continue to break boundaries when it comes to development and power through the hurdles of Covid-19.

Much like the world, construction and real estate has changed due to the pandemic. Fernando Guedes JR, Principal at ACE Construction DMV and Oak & Iron Real Estate Co., has witnessed firsthand the effects of Covid-19 on his business and therefore has pivoted his services to adapt to the new norm. By quickly and effectively implementing new safety protocols to keep his staff and clients safe, he’s actually having one of the most successful years to date. “Construction and real estate has changed, but the market is booming,” says Guedes JR. Adding that “Covid -19 has changed the way we do business in the city, but I think it’s for the best. We are all being smarter about our health and that has made us stronger.”

Below are his new Covid-19 guidelines, which is allowing his business to continue to grow.

All staff must wear a mask at all times on and off the site during working hours.

If anyone is experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 that’s been listed by the CDC they must get tested. If they test positive, they must quarantine for a minimum of 21 days.

Hand sanitizer, masks, and additional safety equipment are offered to all staff and employees on and off the site including offices and design studios .

ACE Construction DMV has a focus in multifamily and development construction in the DMV area with an unmatched excellence in construction management. “We are looking forward to what the future has to bring,” says Guedes JR. He further explains, “When we see a challenge we take it straight on. Covid-19 is a challenge and we have to be smart, listen to our doctors and health experts, and beat it.” ACE Construction DMV is looking to finish 2020 strong with some amazing and ground breaking projects coming for 2021.

To learn more about ACE Construction DMV, please visit their website or call 202-322-3442.