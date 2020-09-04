Barry’s Has Reopened for Workouts (With Social Distancing, of Course)

After Barry’s ceased its in-person studio classes for several months due to the pandemic, the HIIT-and-strength spot has resumed workouts at its Dupont Circle location, according to a press release.

Under Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Phase Two reopening plan, gyms and workout studios are allowed to operate with limited capacity while following social distancing guidelines.

Barry’s Dupont Circle is offering two kinds of workouts: the traditional class hosted indoors in the famed Red Room, and an outdoor class hosted in front of the studio.

The outdoor workouts are 50-minute strength and HIIT classes, sans treadmill. Customers use weights and bands at their own designated station, so no one will share equipment, and each station is cleaned between classes with hospital-grade disinfectant, according to a press release. Each person will wear synced headphones (silent-disco-style) and everyone is required to wear a mask when they’re not actively working out.

Indoors at the Red Room, customers can take the more traditional Barry’s class, which means switching between the treadmills and strength stations. For added precautions, everyone is required to check in via an app, and there are contactless temperature checks at the door. The room has been reorganized to allow for distancing. To limit crossover, classes are structured so there’s just one round on the treadmill and one on the floor.

Elsewhere throughout the studio, locker rooms are closed, doors have foot handles on them, and the Fuel Bar is grab-and-go only.

Check out the Dupont Circle class schedule to book a workout. Classes are $34 a la carte.

