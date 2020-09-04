GW Addresses Jessica Krug Medium Post: “We Are Taking This Situation Seriously”

Since a Medium post attributed to GW history professor Jessica Krug went up yesterday, the university has declined to comment on it other than to say “we are aware of the posts” and are looking into it. Now they’ve released a somewhat more detailed response, which includes confirmation that Krug will definitely not be teaching “while the university reviews this situation.”

The author of the Medium post confesses to having long pretended to be Black despite having grown up a “white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City.”

Here is the full email from GW:

September 04, 2020 Dear GW Community, Many of you understandably have many questions in the wake of the Medium post by GW faculty member Jessica Krug. While the university reviews this situation, Dr. Krug will not be teaching her classes this semester. We are working on developing a number of options for students in those classes, which will be communicated to affected students as soon as possible. We want to acknowledge the pain this situation has caused for many in our community and recognize that many students, faculty, staff and alumni are hurting. Students who have been affected are encouraged to seek support from our Office of Diversity, Equity and Community Engagement (ODECE), Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), or Office of Advocacy and Support (OAS). Assistance for faculty and staff is available through our Wellbeing Hotline. Please know that we are taking this situation seriously and are here to support our community. Sincerely,

M. Brian Blake, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

Paul Wahlbeck, Dean, Columbian College of Arts and Sciences