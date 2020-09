On Sunday, Trump fans geared up their yachts and dinghies with “Trump 2020” and “MAGA” flags and set sail down the Potomac to show their support for the President. Hundreds of boaters turned out to participate in the “Trump flotilla,” which was just one of dozens of Trump-related boating events scheduled Sunday nationwide.

Our photographer Evy Mages was out that day near the Wilson Bridge. Here’s what the event looked like.

