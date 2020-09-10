SOME’s Turkey Trot Will Be Held Virtually This Year Due to the Pandemic

Many running races have been cancelled or moved to a virtual platform because of the pandemic, a situation that has caused the running events industry to take a big hit.

It was only a matter of time before one of the most beloved traditions in the running world was affected, too—the turkey trot.

Each Thanksgiving morning, folks across the country typically don their thermal leggings and plush drumstick headbands to get in a sweat before they attack their holiday meal. It’s estimated that more than 20,000 folks ran 2019 turkey trots in the DC area alone. But running a race is difficult to do safely in the era of social distancing, and it seems turkey trots may be another casualty of 2020.

SOME’s annual Thanksgiving Day Trot for Hunger 5K, which is one of the most popular trots in the region and the only DC-based one, announced it will be held virtually this year. While thousands of runners usually meet at Freedom Plaza for multiple races, live entertainment, and games, this year, folks will run the race on their own.

Participants will register via the platform RunSignUp to track their course and time and compete for prizes. Independent registration for the virtual race ranges from $15 to $45, and you can also join or create a virtual team with a fundraising goal. All money raised by the race goes toward SOME’s mission, which is to provide housing, healthcare, and food to those struggling financially or experiencing homelessness in the Washington area.

Join the conversation!