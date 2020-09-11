Health

SoulCycle Is Opening an Outdoor Studio at Union Market

Written by
| Published on
Photo by SoulCycle/Instagram.

During the pandemic, many boutique workout spots in the DC area are pivoting to virtual offerings or outdoor workouts. You can add SoulCycle to that list: The cycling studio with a cult-like following is launching its SoulOutside series at Union Market starting September 15. Classes will be offered seven days a week.

SoulOutside, which has already been operating in locations like Montauk and Santa Monica, is pretty much what it sounds like. A series of SoulCycle bikes are set up outdoors ten feet apart, and riders tune into the music and instructor via a silent-disco-like headset system. Guests have their temperatures taken before class, and check-in will now be digital.

Registration for the DC SoulOutside classes opens September 14 at noon, but you can book ahead early with Soul Early or the SuperSoul Series. While pricing for the SoulOutside classes hasn’t yet been announced, a regular SoulCycle class in DC is $32 a la carte.

SoulOutside DC; 1309 5th St. NE

Get Our Health Newsletter

How to stay fit, eat smart, and live well in Washington.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day