News & Politics

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Has Been Delayed Again, to December 25

The DC-set superhero movie will now open on Christmas. We hope.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Clay Enos/Warner Bros & DC Comics.

Wonder Woman 1984, which had been set to open in June 2020 but was postponed to October 2 due to the pandemic, is officially delayed to Christmas Day. Since theaters in big movie markets like New York and LA are still closed due to Covid restrictions, Warner Bros. decided to hold the superhero film in hopes that more people will turn out during the holidays. (This comes after the recent unspectacular opening of the company’s most recent feature, Tenet.)

Wonder Woman 1984 was partially shot in DC. Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Kristen Wiig were all seen around the city while filming it in 2018. For the ’80s DC set, the filmmakers even recreated Georgetown boutique Commander Salamander. And the WW84 trailer is full of Washington-area stuff, like Alexandria’s Landmark Mall and the Hirshhorn Museum. Now audiences will have to wait to see Wonder Woman’s Washington until December 25, 2020—unless, of course, the release is delayed again.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day