Wonder Woman 1984, which had been set to open in June 2020 but was postponed to October 2 due to the pandemic, is officially delayed to Christmas Day. Since theaters in big movie markets like New York and LA are still closed due to Covid restrictions, Warner Bros. decided to hold the superhero film in hopes that more people will turn out during the holidays. (This comes after the recent unspectacular opening of the company’s most recent feature, Tenet.)

Wonder Woman 1984 was partially shot in DC. Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Kristen Wiig were all seen around the city while filming it in 2018. For the ’80s DC set, the filmmakers even recreated Georgetown boutique Commander Salamander. And the WW84 trailer is full of Washington-area stuff, like Alexandria’s Landmark Mall and the Hirshhorn Museum. Now audiences will have to wait to see Wonder Woman’s Washington until December 25, 2020—unless, of course, the release is delayed again.

Join the conversation!