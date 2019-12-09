All the DC-Area Stuff We’ve Identified in the “Wonder Woman 1984” Trailer (So Far)

The Wonder Woman 1984 trailer is filled with so much DC-area scenery that, if you live here, ID’ing the spots is almost as much fun as the prospect of a new Wonder Woman film. Heck, we haven’t been this excited since How Do You Know filmed in Adams Morgan! Here are the places in the WW1984 trailer that we’ve figured out so far–please get in touch with anything else you’ve spotted.

This shot of Diana Prince‘s apartment appears to be a view of the Watergate from the Watergate. We do know that the movie filmed at the Watergate last summer. (0:04)



This is “Monument Corner” at the W’s POV lounge, a rep for the bar confirms. (0:20)

This is very clearly Landmark Mall in Alexandria, which was mostly abandoned before Gal Gadot came to town. In the movie, it looks great! (0:32)

This looks like the exterior of Landmark. If I’m not mistaken that’s Landmark Towers off in the distance. (0:36)



This appears to be the old food court at Landmark, which when I moved here in 2006 was the site of one of the few Chick-fil-As in the Washington area. Thanks to the magic of cinema, now it’s where Wonder Woman kicks some butt. (0:39)

Pennsylvania Avenue with lots of historically accurate vehicles plus a historically accurate bike lane (if by historically accurate you mean installed in 2010 but whatever). (1:15)

I’m looking for a level 9 local landscape nerd to ID this spot. (1:16)

It’s a bit blurry, but you can see the Old Post Office Pavilion Tower off in the distance here. In 1984 it was a mall. Today it sits atop the Trump International Hotel. Will the Lasso of Truth snag some emoluments??? (1:44)

This kind of looks like the White House in other movies and TV shows I’ve seen, but my guess is it’s not the White House. (1:50)

Ah, a scene inside the National Museum of the American Indian! Kidding, kidding, that wouldn’t open on the Mall for another 20 years. This is at the Hirshhorn, which opened ten years before 1984.

In this scene, we see Roy Lichtenstein‘s Brushstroke, which the Hirshhorn acquired in 2003.

I believe that’s the Arts and Industries Building behind Chris Pine, but his handsomeness is too distracting for me to be certain. [Fans self.] (2:17)