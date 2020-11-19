The highly anticipated and long delayed Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on December 25 in movie theaters and on the streaming platform HBO Max, according to Variety. Subscribers will be able to watch the sequel from the comfort of their own homes without paying any additional cost. The announcement comes after multiple release date postponements from Warner Bros.; the film was originally slated to show in June. Although the company was still hoping to see some of the theatrical release profit—it expected the film to hit big on ticket sales and possibly pass $1 billion—it decided to take that financial hit and opted for a streaming release.

“At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else, tweeted director Patty Jenkins. “We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season.”

Parts of the Gal Gadot superhero movie were shot in DC, with quirky local shout-outs to 1984 Washington, including the Hirshhorn Museum and Landmark Mall. Thankfully you won’t have to wait much longer to see how Jenkins and her team recreated 1980s Washington, whether that’s on the big screen or small one.

