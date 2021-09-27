HBO’s “White House Plumbers” Series Films in Downtown DC

Many walking near the White House Friday noticed an incongruous sign at 17th and Penn: “President Nixon campaign headquarters.” Turns out HBO’s White House Plumbers docuseries—which follows the story of the Nixon cronies behind Watergate—is filming in town and turned a portion of DC around the Eisenhower Executive Office Building into a recreation of 1972. Here’s what some people have seen over the past few days.

Meanwhile, catty corner from the ⁦@WhiteHouse⁩, Richard Nixon is back on the campaign trail. (For a movie yo, and yes Pete’s is open.) pic.twitter.com/yfCfp5vQXc — Patsy Widakuswara (@pwidakuswara) September 24, 2021

Classic cars around 17th and Penn for filming of White House Plumbers pic.twitter.com/kLeCDDDDVE — Joe Flood (@joeflood) September 26, 2021

Filming for The White House Plumbers: pic.twitter.com/79qfNuox3v — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 27, 2021

Back to the ‘70s in DC this morning for @HBO series “The White House Plumbers” pic.twitter.com/wrFEYjFrjR — Alex Huie (@HuieAlex) September 26, 2021

Just spotted the filming of the new HBO Watergate drama miniseries “White House Plumbers,” starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, in front of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building! pic.twitter.com/1dkzalPjAc — Zach Israel (@Zach__Israel) September 25, 2021

Walking along Pennsylvania Ave & 17th street this afternoon & ⁦@mowens1974⁩ walked into a movie set, ⁦@HBO⁩ is shooting White House Plumbers, starring Woody Harrelson, cool stuff! 👍🏻👍🏻🎥🎞#whitehouseplumbers #HBO pic.twitter.com/rfNK4rg2DU — Ben Holden (@benholdenpxp) September 26, 2021

Electric scooters are to this HBO miniseries as Starbucks cups were to Game of Thrones. pic.twitter.com/qydd1P9nBf — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 26, 2021

The star of White House Plumbers, Woody Harrelson arriving on set today in DC on 17th Street. #whitehouseplumbers #movies

⁦@WoodyHarrelson⁩ ⁦@HBO⁩ 🎥🎞 pic.twitter.com/DzyKxToxcp — Ben Holden (@benholdenpxp) September 26, 2021

