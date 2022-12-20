Remember HBO’s “White House Plumbers”? It’s Finally on the Way.

The HBO limited series White House Plumbers, which was filmed in part in DC, will debut on HBO and HBO Max in March, the network announced earlier this month. Here’s the trailer:

White House Plumbers stars Woody Harrelson and DC native Justin Theroux as Nixon henchmen E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, who, as the show’s press materials state, “accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect.”

Production on the show captivated a lot of people in DC when it filmed near the White House in September 2021. Filming briefly shut down in 2021 due to what HBO described as “alleged unprofessional behavior” involving its director, David Mandel, and a member of the production’s prop department. The show is based in part on Integrity, the 2007 memoir by Nixon lawyer Egil “Bud” Krogh. “I think young people sometimes are moved by what comes out in popular media,” Krogh told Washingtonian shortly before he died in 2020.