Rare Essence and Snoop Dogg Are Releasing a Song Together

Go-go legends Rare Essence are celebrating their 45th anniversary this weekend with a virtual party and a new collaboration featuring Snoop Dogg. The collaborative single “Hit the Floor” will drop Saturday, September 19. Rare Essence’s anniversary performance will be a livestreamed show the same night, including a premiere of the band’s video with the hip hop icon.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Snoop Dogg talks about how he’s long been a fan of DC’s official music, “from the great Chuck Brown to Rare Essence to Backyard, I’ve always been down with it and happy to celebrate it.”

Rare Essence’s 45th anniversary show will be on Saturday, September 19 at 7 PM; buy tickets here.

