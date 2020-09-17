7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Support the local brewery scene during DC Beer Week, a huge lineup of events that includes virtual dinners, education sessions, and more through September 26. On Thursday, September 17, head to a socially-distanced art showcase at 3 Stars Brewing Company (6400 Chillum Pl., NW) with brews and food from Mount Pleasant Filipino spot Purple Patch. Check out the full roster of events here.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Union Market’s Latin food hall, La Cosecha (1280 Fourth St., NE). Starting on Friday, September 18, Colombian restaurant El Cielo is showcasing the country’s cuisine with a $49 to-go menu featuring guanabana ceviche and sticky atollado rice. The special will be available Friday through Sunday until October 10.

The first of two DC Black Restaurant Weeks kicks off on Friday, September 18, and runs until September 27. Support Black-owned businesses around the District by heading to restaurants highlighted in the directory, some of which are offering prix fixe brunch, lunch, and dinner menus (prices vary by restaurant).

Munich meets NoMa on Friday, September 18 at Wundergarten’s (1101 First St., NE) Oktoberfest bash. The multi-day festivities begin with a pig roast courtesy of ‘cue spot Federalist Pig, followed by steinholding competitions on Saturday, September 19 and a pup-friendly “dogtoberfest” on Sunday, September 20. The events will continue each weekend until October 18.

Adams Morgan gelateria Pitango (1841 Columbia Rd., NW) is hosting a free prosciutto tasting Friday, September 18 at 6 PM. Learn all about the dry-cured ham from a Parma pro, and then put your newfound knowledge to the test during a sampling.

Tex-Mex breakfast pop-up La Tejana is teaming up with B. Lin Catering for tacos among the trees on Saturday, September 19. Pre-order spicy chorizo wrapped in housemade flour tortillas and elote corn dip, pick up the goods from B.Lin (2410 T St., NE), then head to the nearby Arboretum for a picnic underneath the fall foliage (available from 9 AM to 1:30 PM).

Channel the coast of Spain during Jaleo‘s annual Paella Festival from Sunday, September 20 to October 4. You can get Valencian paella and seafood-studded rice delivered to your door from the DC and Crystal City locations.

Join the conversation!