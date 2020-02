About Jaleo cuisines Spanish Location(s) 7271 Woodmont Ave

Bethesda, MD 20814 480 7th St NW

Washington, DC 20004 2250 Crystal Dr

Arlington, VA 22202 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

José Andrés’s homage to his native Spain always delights and surprises. Order the elegant potato tortilla or olive-oil-slicked gambas al ajillo—longtime menu favorites—but also dabble in innovations such as caramelized onions sprinkled with Valdeón blue; “gin and tonic” oysters; and chorizo with cider sauce. Some items, like the Ferran Adrià–inspired liquid “olives,” call to mind Minibar, Andrés’s mightily ex-pensive tasting room. At Jaleo, they’re just $2.50 a pop. Moderate.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms