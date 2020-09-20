Food

DC Will Give Businesses $6,000 Grants to Winterize Their Outdoor Dining Spaces

The money can be used for new tents, heaters, furniture, and more.

Warm up with a drink by the fire at the Salt Line. Photograph by Paul Kim.
Fire pits at the Salt Line. Photograph by Paul Kim.

DC will invest $4 million to try to thwart a potential restaurant apocalypse this winter. The Office of Nightlife & Culture announced Sunday night that it will give businesses $6,000 grants to help winterize their outdoor dining spaces.

The “Streatery Winter Ready Grant Program”  is open to food and non-food retail businesses that have an active permit for outdoor space, whether it’s a temporary “streatery,” sidewalk cafe, or  private area with a liquor license. The funds can be used to cover the costs of new tents, heaters, propane, lighting, furniture, and advertising/marketing.

The city will begin accepting applications on Monday, September 21, and will begin to disperse funds on October 1. More details are available here.

Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

