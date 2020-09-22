There Will Be Another Women’s March in October to Protest Filling RBG’s Supreme Court Seat

The Women’s March group will host a nationwide march on October 17 “to send an unmistakable message of our fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.”

In a September 21 Instagram announcement, the group says: “We will march in force on October 17 to send a clear message that we will not allow Trump and the GOP to endanger our lives any longer. This is what we’ve been preparing for, this is why millions of feminists marched on January 21, 2017.”

While there aren’t any specific details about the October 17 event, the group has an online form where folks can pledge to march.

The Women’s March group originated after President Trump’s election in 2016, and hosted its inaugural Women’s March in January 2017 in DC, in addition to several concurrent sister events across the world.

The 2017 events were huge, totaling over a million protestors across the globe. However, the subsequent marches each year since have seen significantly smaller turnout as the Women’s March group faces issues. In 2019, several of its co-founders stepped down amid allegations of anti-Semitism and a lack of inclusivity, after which the group announced a new national board.

Join the conversation!