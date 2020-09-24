5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

The Women’s Food Fest, a week-long event highlighting women-owned restaurants around DC, continues on Thursday, September 24 and runs until Wednesday, September 30. Restaurants participating in the fest, such as Colada Shop and Maydan, are offering various promotions and specials.

Downtown DC is getting an outdoor streatery on Friday, September 25. It will be located on Eighth Street, Northwest, between H and K streets The autumn parklet—open Friday through Sunday until October 25— will serve multiple downtown restaurants like Mediterranean spot Olivia as well as Creole-Cajun food truck Puddin‘.

Swing dance and jitterbug over to Silver Branch Brewing Company for handcrafted sodas at the brewery’s soda shoppe pop-up from Friday, September 25 to Saturday, September 26. The Silver Spring brewhouse is paying homage to retro shops by serving chili dogs and ice cream floats (you can opt to add a shot).

Dead Heads can jam out to throwback Grateful Dead concerts, projected onto the Bullpen’s big screen on Saturday, September 26 at 3 PM or 7 PM. The $40 ticket covers access to the show and free-flowing beer buckets at tables that seat four or six.

NoMa brewery Red Bear is celebrating Oktoberfest with a Bavarian soiree on Saturday, September 26 and Sunday, September 27 from 4 PM to 8 PM. Don dirndls and lederhosen to sip the brewery’s OktoBEARfest Märzen.

Heading into next week…

Pre-sales are live for Bakers Against Racism‘s Bake the Vote fundraiser on Monday, September 28. The pastry-powered initiative founded by DC chefs Willa Pelini, Rob Rubba, and Paola Velez is raising money for organizations that help promote fair elections.

Join the conversation!