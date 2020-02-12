  • Trending Now in Food
100 Very Best Restaurants: #42 – Maydan

Whole roasted chicken

About Maydan

cuisines
International
Location(s)
1346 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

A blazing hearth for roasting meats and a playlist heavy on Middle Eastern hip-hop are just a couple things that set apart Rose Previte’s moodily lit Middle Eastern dining room. Reservations are still tough, so we arrive early and angle for a seat at the bar. Although the kitchen recently changed hands, it still has a way with vegetables, which shine in plates such as carrots with harissa or turnips with preserved lemon. And hearth-cooked meats like turmeric chicken and Syrian spiced lamb shoulder remain marvelous. Moderate.

