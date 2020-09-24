News & Politics

President Trump Went To Pay His Respects to RBG. Mourners Shouted in Dissent.

A large crowd chanted "Vote him out."

Written by
| Published on
Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose. Photo by Evy Mages

Around 10 AM today, Donald and Melania Trump arrived at the Supreme Court to pay their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she lies in repose. Thousands have come to view the late Supreme Court justice in recent days, quietly waiting in line for as long as three hours to get to the Court steps. This morning, though, the crowd became vocal when the President arrived.

CNN White House reporter Kevin Liptak noted on Twitter that “it’s rare for this President to see his opposition this up-close and in-person,” as he often surrounds himself with his supporters when making public appearances. The “Vote Him Out” chant was reportedly started by Sunrise Movement DC, the same group who helped organize the “wake-up call” protest at Mitch McConnell’s house earlier this morning. There, they were protesting his stance on filling Ginsburg’s seat by the end of the year.

More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

