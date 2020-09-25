Where to Find Japanese-Style Sandos Around DC

Japanese connivence store-style sandos are finally having a moment around DC. Here’s where you can find fluffy white bread stuffed with egg salad, katsu chicken, and more:

Cafe Spoken

1770 Euclid St., NW

Chef Erik Bruner-Yang’s all-day cafe at the Line hotel sells egg salad, chicken katsu, and tomato sandos every day from 11 AM to 10 PM. Add on an onigiri, nori fries, Japanese curry, and more. Available for pick-up and delivery.

Daikaya

705 6th St., NW

Beginning Friday, Sept. 25, the Chinatown ramen shop and izakaya is launching an online konbini (mini market) dubbed “11-7 at Daikaya” for pick-up and delivery. Naturally, tuna, egg, and katsu sandos will be available, alongside bentos and onigiri. You’ll also find plenty of snacks (squid bites, Pocky sticks), condiments (tonkatsu sauce, “umami topping”), beverages (matcha milk tea, Sapporo), and more.

Hello Sando

922 Blagden Aly, NW

This new pop-up out of Blagden Alley’s Tiger Fork is run by Himitsu alums Huy Huynh and Janny Kim. Milk bread from Annandale bakery O Bread is stuffed with kewpie mayo egg salad, ham and cheese, spicy chicken salad, or peaches on cream. Try togarashi-spiced macaroni salad, nori potato salad, or an iced yuzu matcha tea on the side. Pre-order online beginning 5 PM Sunday for Thursday through Saturday lunch pick-up.

Izakaya Seki

1117 V St., NW

One DC’s very best Japanese restaurants sells a classic fried chicken cutlet sando with Japanese mustard and katsu sauce on pane di mie bread—with a curry potato croquette on the side. Extra options include bento boxes, sashimi, and tempura. There’s also a nice sake list.

