Heist Nightclub’s Pop-Up With $1,000 Cabanas at the Kennedy Center Isn’t Happening for Now

The performing arts venue will evaluate whether the event meets its health and safety standards.

Photo courtesy of the Kennedy Center.

Heist nightclub claimed to have sold out tickets in 15 minutes on Monday for a 360-person rooftop event at the Kennedy Center with $1,000 cabana rentals and bottle service. But the performing arts venue has now cancelled the October 3 pop-up with Dupont’s bank heist-themed club to evaluate whether the gathering meets the building’s health and safety standards.

“The Center’s recent and successful return to hosting live performance at reduced capacity required months of rigorous planning. Likewise, we hold outside parties renting our spaces to the same high level of scrutiny and precautionary planning, and more time is needed to fully assess these plans,” the Kennedy Center wrote in a statement.

The Heist event caused confusion from the start as its announcement coincided with the launch of DC’s Phase Two Live Entertainment Pilot Program, which allows for six entertainment venues—including the Kennedy Center—to test live music events with a maximum of 50 people. The Heist event, which was set to have seven times as many people, is not part of the program. (The nightclub did, however, apply for live entertainment and then withdrew the request, City Paper reported.) Rather, the pop-up aimed to operate under the same guidelines as restaurants by offering food and a music playlist “curated” by DJs rather than hosting actual DJs, which are not allowed under current city restrictions.

The HEIST x Kennedy Center pop-up, as it was being marketed, touted a “contactless set-up,” including temperature checks, socially distanced tables, required masks, limited elevator trips, and hand sanitizer at every table. Versus—the parent company behind Heist as well as Castas Rum Bar and Morris American Bar—sold tables for up to six guests for $240 to $380. ““Infraction VIP Cabanas” went for $500 apiece; “Misdemeanor VIP Cabanas” went for $750; and “Felony VIP Cabanas” went for $1,000 each.

A press release dubbed the event a “grand, socially responsible experiment.”

A spokesperson for Heist did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

