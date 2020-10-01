Food

Beloved Indian-Pakistani Restaurant Cusbah Will Close in the H Street Corridor

The popular neighborhood spot's last day is November 15.

Indian-Pakistani restaurant Cusbah will close on H Street on November 15. Photograph via Facebook
Popular neighborhood Indian/Pakistani restaurant Cusbah will close on November 15. The family-owned H Street Corridor eatery opened in 2012, and became a go-to spot for both takeout and cocktails, curries, and kebabs in a jewel-toned space and pretty outdoor patio.

Owner Soophia Hussain posted a heartfelt message on the restaurant’s Twitter account announcing the closure. Hussain, who took over ownership of restaurant from her cousin and father, writes that she “worked to redefine our identity and push our heritage as a Pakistani restaurant run by a Pakistani American woman.”

“Unfortunately, 2020 presented circumstances that we never could have predicted and while we have fought to keep our doors open we are unable to continue,” says Hussain.

Read the full message below. A list of DC-area bars and restaurants that have closed in the pandemic is available here.

More:
Anna Spiegel
