A Running List of DC-Area Restaurants and Bars That Have Closed During the Pandemic

Washington, DC

A Rake’s Progress – Baltimore-based chef and James Beard winner Spike Gjerde focused on hyper-local, refined seasonal American food at the Line hotel. Sister coffee bar A Cup We All Race For is now a Japanese cafe from Erik Bruner-Yang, who also operates lobby restaurant Brothers and Sisters.

America Eats Tavern – José Andrés’s ode to American cuisine—a concept that has opened and closed in multiple locations around DC since 2011—called it quits in Georgetown.

Bareburger – The omnivorous burger chain, which offered bison and plant-based patties alongside traditional beef, pulled out of DC with the shutter of its Dupont Circle location.

Beefsteak (Dupont Circle) – Pre-pandemic, José Andrés shuttered a few locations of his fast-casual, veggie-focused chain. Now the only DC branch operates in Foggy Bottom.

Big Chief – The voluminous Ivy City bar from Tin Shop (Franklin Hall, Tallboy) closed its doors in March.

Bistro Bohem – This Shaw cafe served a Czech and European menu for eight years in Shaw.

B Too – Top Chef alum Bart Vandaele’s 14th Street Belgian spot was a destination for sweet and savory waffles. His Capitol Hill spots Belga Cafe and Betsy remain open.

Cafe Soleil – This 12-year-old downtown staple was popular with office workers and tourists near the White House.

Campono – This casual Italian restaurant was originally opened by late DC restaurateur, Bob Kinkead in 2o14.

Dio Wine Bar The progressive H Street wine bar-turned-bottle shop specialized in natural and women-made wines. It ceased operations in June with an eye toward potentially reopening down the line.

Eighteenth Street Lounge – One of DC’s iconic bars and nightclubs—a fixture of the then-vibrant Dupont nightlife scene in the ’90s and early 2000s—was about to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Fado – The Chinatown Irish bar had a 22 year run of serving Guinness and hosting World Cup watch parties. The owners say they closed because they weren’t able to renew their lease, not because of Covid.

Ghibellina/Sotto – Restaurateur Ari Gejdenson’s Neapolitan trattoria was a popular hub on 14th Street for blistery pizzas and handmade pastas. Its sister jazz club in the basement has also closed.

Mason Dixie – After a long series of pop-ups and short-lived stint as a drive-through, this Southern biscuit specialist moved to Shaw and opened an all-day cafe and diner. You can still find the frozen biscuits in national retail outfits.

Momofuku CCDC – Celeb chef David Chang initially made his foray into Washington with a menu of ramen and bun, but reinvented the CityCenterDC restaurant to much acclaim under chef Tae Strain (who left last fall).

Montmartre – Capitol Hill’s stalwart French bistro drew senators and regular politicos for its onion soup, calf’s liver, and braised rabbit over its 20-year run.

Peregrine – The coffee hotspot stopped serving pour-overs and cappuccinos after nine years on 14th Street. Other locations in Capitol Hill and Union Market remain open.

Pom Pom – Formerly Himitsu, the revamped female-driven restaurant in Petworth served eclectic share plates, women-made wines, and standout cocktails.

Post Pub – The downtown dive served martinis and beer pitchers to journalists and other devoted regulars for nearly 44 years.

Red Hook Lobster Pound – The decade-old mobile vendor drew long lines of office workers seeking Connecticut and Maine-style rolls during DC’s food truck heyday.

RedRocks Neapolitan Bistro – The H Street Northeast outpost of this pizza spot has closed, but locations in Columbia Heights and Old Town Alexandria remain open.

Seventh Hill – The pizzeria from the owners of next-door Montmartre was a Capitol Hill destination for its thin-crust pies, which were named after DC parks and neighborhoods.

The Source – Wolfgang Puck’s modern Asian restaurant in the former Newseum building drew accolades for its dim sum and Peking duck. It transitioned to a more casual all-day menu earlier this year.

Sushi Taro – The Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant served some of DC’s best sushi over its 34 years in Dupont Circle. It may return as a take-out-only restaurant.

Maryland

Bagel City – The Rockville spot sold bagels, matzo ball soup, and other deli specialties for more than four decades.

Clyde’s of Columbia – The Clyde’s Restaurant Group destination, closing July 19, had been a fixture along Lake Kittamaqundi since 1975. The Soundry, a neighboring concert venue that opened in 2018, also closed.

George’s Chophouse – The Bethesda restaurant, previously 4935 Bar & Kitchen, converted into a steakhouse named after the owner’s late brother in 2018.

Gumbo Ya Ya – The Rockville Town Center restaurant, which moved from Germantown last year, served a hybrid of Puerto Rican and Cajun cuisines.

La Tasca – The Kensington-headquartered tapas chain, which had locations in Rockville and Alexandria, filed for bankruptcy in May.

Union Jack’s – The British pub served fish and chips and pints of Guinness for six years in Gaithersburg’s Rio Lakefront shopping area. Locations remain in Columbia and Annapolis.

Urban Bar-B-Q – The barbecue joint specialized in junk-food concoctions like “redneck nachos” and brisket egg rolls alongside the traditional ribs and pulled pork at its original Rockville location of 17 years. A handful of other Maryland locations remain open.

Virginia

Big Bowl – The Thai and Chinese restaurant operated in Reston Town Center for nearly two decades.

Mokomandy – The Korean-Cajun restaurant in Sterling, known for foie gras dumplings and jambalaya, was rated Northern Virginia Magazine’s number one restaurant in its 50 best ranking last year.

Pupatella – The Neapolitan pizzeria’s decade-old flagship in Arlington plans to close after the landlord demanded a 40-percent increase in rent. (It’s open for now.) Four other Virginia locations remain open with an additional outpost coming to DC.

Senor Tequila’s – The Tex-Mex restaurant in Sterling’s Cascades Marketplace shopping center served jambalaya burritos alongside tacos, fajitas, and frozen cocktails. Three other locations continue operations in Ashburn, Fairfax, and Germantown.

CORRECTION: This story incorrectly stated that Pupatella had already closed its flagship location. It is still open for several months until it finds a new location.

