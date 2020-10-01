U Street Dive the Codmother Is Closing and People Are Not Okay

The Codmother, DC’s self-proclaimed “shittiest bar,” is closing, and Washingtonians are not ready to say goodbye to the site of too many embarrassing drunken photos and too few coherent memories.

Back in May, the bar started a GoFundMe that raised over $20,000, but still, that wasn’t enough to keep the place afloat. Though it looks like the owners will try to reopen in a new space once we return to Normal Times, nothing has been promised.

For now, the Codmother will have to live on through its playlist, rife with crappy ’90s punk and drunken sing-along songs like “All Star” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

People took to Twitter to pay their respects.

the last time i was at the codmother they played the duck tales theme song and a girl jumped up on a table and started twerking to it. may it rest in power. https://t.co/YUIyKAuTd1 — ISD Mair (@ISDM27) October 1, 2020

Going to listen to this unofficial Codmother playlist and shout "Scotty doesn't know!" in between every song while standing on my chair and crushing several Natty Bos. RIP to a real one https://t.co/ucXnuQ06QH — Pictures of Dives (@picturesofdives) October 1, 2020

We salute you, Codmother. As my shoes sticked to your floors, your memory will stick to my heart. https://t.co/XWKV8qsdUD — Ed Demaria (@Ed_Demaria) October 1, 2020

When I came to visit DC in 2018 Codmother was my first introduction to DC nightlife. Last summer, I wrapped up my first Pride by belting along with a crowd to Codmother’s iconic playlist. It’s a sad goodbye. https://t.co/R7aWdf4aBI — Jasmine 👻🔪 (@bourbonandbitch) October 1, 2020

I'd say 'thanks for the memories,' but this was codmother: any night that I can recall making it there isn't really a night I can recall how I got home https://t.co/8H3UQ87X5w — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) October 1, 2020

