On Top of Everything Else, Downtown DC Could Be a Mess This Weekend

Driving around DC will be difficult tomorrow. The Metropolitan Police Department has issued a traffic advisory due to “various First Amendment activities.” Twenty-six streets will be closed to cars starting at 6 AM, including Pennsylvania Avenue and the inbound 12th Street tunnel. Starting at midnight tonight, parking will be prohibited on an additional 20 streets. Both sides of Farragut Square and McPherson Square will also be closed to parking starting at midnight.

The closures are likely due to an event planned by conservative group #WalkAway called Unsilent Majority: March on Washington. Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw, conservative commentator Katie Hopkins, and singer Joy Villa are all scheduled to speak. The march is part of a larger weekend of activities organized by #WalkAway, called “The Ultimate American Weekend,” which includes the American Women’s Town Hall,” a rally scheduled for tonight at the Sylvan. Lara Trump is scheduled to speak.

It is unclear how many people will be in attendance at either the rally Friday or the march Saturday, or if there will be any counter-protest activity. #WalkAway was founded in 2018 by Brandon Straka, a hairstylist, to encourage liberals to “walk away” from the Democratic party.