Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us this today, October 2 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Looking for some good comfort food this weekend? Want to know which fall festival you should hit this weekend? Or maybe you just need a takeout recommendation. Leave a question now in the form below, and she’ll get to as many as she can Friday morning.

Ann: Hey everyone, thanks for joining me on this wild day. Hopefully it’ll give you a little break from the news.

What food questions are on your mind? Hit me up with one in the form below, and the chat transcript shows up underneath. I’ll be here ’til about 11:45. Then I will be stuffing my face into a sheet cake.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…