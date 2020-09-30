You 100-Percent Deserve This Queso After Last Night’s Presidential Debate Debacle

The following first appeared in Washingtonian’s weekly food newsletter. Not subscribed? Sign up for free here.

Maybe you’re nursing a hangover today. (If you played our presidential debate drinking game… apologies.) Maybe you’re just emotionally exhausted. Treat yourself with these three comfort food options:

Not going to lie, I ate queso for breakfast. No regrets: it was leftover from last night’s takeout from Republic Cantina, and it was delicious (even my Texan husband approves). The modern Tex-Mex spot sells breakfast tacos and kolaches by day then turns to brisket enchiladas and customizable fajitas by evening. Just please don’t skimp on the queso. We’ve also got the recipe right here.

Prescription Chicken delivers soothing soups when you’re sick—but also when you need self-care in general. A hangover package comes with a restorative ginger, turmeric, fennel chicken soup as well as a packet of Pedialyte, crackers, and a choice of ginger ale or tea. A “destress” package combines two quarts of grandma-style soup with six chocolate chip cookies. And the “bipartisan soup” with matzah balls and egg noodles may be the only thing we can all agree on.

Maybe you’re one of those people who likes to eat your feelings in the form of ice cream? For that, I suggest DC’s own Ice Cream Jubilee, which offers delivery and pick-up in Navy Yard, off 14th Street, and in Ballston Quarter Market. Indulge in a sundae or stock up on pints of banana/bourbon caramel and “coffee and doughnuts” (more debates are coming, after all). Jubilee is also currently selling “51st State” flavors, including “peach-ful protest” (peach-almond with cobbler crumble) and “the go-go vote” (maple-vanilla with spiced “Mumbo nuts”).

