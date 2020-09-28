Things to Do

Washingtonian’s 2020 Presidential Debate Drinking Game: Night One

It's going to be a long night.

Written by
and
| Published on
Illustration by Hannah Good

Yep, the first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden is going down tomorrow, September 29, at 9 PM EST, with Fox’s Chris Wallace moderating. Will either candidate emerge on stage wearing a face mask? There won’t be a handshake—so how will Trump and Biden greet each other? (A stare-down? Side eye?)

It’s going to be a long night. But here’s one way to cope: Play Night One of our 2020 Presidential Debate Drinking Game. Or, bingo! We have that, too (scroll down). Here goes…

Before it starts:

Everyone shotgun a beer. You’ll need it. Loser has to lip sync to Christina Aguilera’s infamous rendition of the Star Spangled Banner to kick off the festivities. God bless America.

Illustration by Hannah Good

Take a sip when Trump:

  • Says “yuge”
  • Says “Jina” (China)
  • Talks about his admiration for any totalitarian world leader
  • Makes any false claims related to coronavirus and our pandemic response
  • Complains about mysterious voter fraud
  • Accuses Biden of wanting to defund the police
Illustration by Hannah Good

Take a sip when Biden:

  • Uses a malapropism
  • Says “folks”
  • References the middle class
  • Starts a sentence with “look”
  • Tells a story about some “average Joe” worker he met on the campaign trail that could easily be fabricated
  • Claims he’s going to end systemic racism and fails to explain how

Take a sip when either:

  • Says “the United States of America”
  • Says something inappropriate
  • Loses their place mid-sentence and completely changes direction
  • Lobs a direct insult at the other

Chug when:

  • Biden uses Obama’s record as evidence of his own capabilities as a leader.
  • You can no longer follow what Trump is arguing.

Take a shot/finish your drink if:

  • Biden’s eye starts bleeding. It happened once, it can happen again.
  • Trump describes his financial records and history with the IRS as “perfect”

Not drinking? Download our 2020 Presidential Debate: Night One Bingo Card (here):

Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Hannah Good
