We Are Sorry We Encouraged You to Drink During Last Night’s Debate

Written by
| Published on
Image via iStock.

Well, that was a bad idea. Washingtonian’s debate drinking game was no match for the flurry of insults and lies that turned the debate into such a rhymes-with-hit-show. Anyone who tried to keep up, libation in hand, seemed to regret it:

More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

