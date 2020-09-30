We Are Sorry We Encouraged You to Drink During Last Night’s Debate

Well, that was a bad idea. Washingtonian’s debate drinking game was no match for the flurry of insults and lies that turned the debate into such a rhymes-with-hit-show. Anyone who tried to keep up, libation in hand, seemed to regret it:
Safe to say there was no “winding” Biden anecdote. There wasn’t time. @washingtonian #debatebingo #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/bd1LMbaE7o
— Meg Biallas (@MegBiallas) September 30, 2020
I got BINGO with the non drinking bingo card and still chugged a bottle of #nonalcoholic wine pic.twitter.com/rocTSyxW86
— Laura Silverman (@wearesober) September 30, 2020
I think we all lost bingo. Which has “yuge” consequences. I’m really sad. @washingtonian pic.twitter.com/yrrRtyvcEL
— Rachel Downey (@rachelbizguide) September 30, 2020
NO BINGO! #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/qxFEVo6u78
— Heather Laurel (@RunningSoprano) September 30, 2020
@washingtonian do I get a prize? pic.twitter.com/MRd8ey6ifi
— nina heller (@_ninaheller) September 30, 2020
The top middle square on @washingtonian bingo card was basically the whole debate. pic.twitter.com/7ddzPZWuUx
— Philip Scranage (@PhilipScranage) September 30, 2020
CAUTION: If you're following the @washingtonian 2020 Presidential Debate Drinking Game… you WILL die tonight. pic.twitter.com/gTaIw9Orcy
— Jason Reehoff (@ReehoffDesign) September 30, 2020