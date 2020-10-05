Located in beautiful Bethany Beach, DE and nestled in a private coastal community, Sea Colony Tennis is your perfect weekend beach and tennis getaway.

Sea Colony Weekend Adult Tennis Camps offer fast-paced drills, low player-to-pro ratios, and plenty of one-on-one instruction. Led by Sea Colony’s World Class instructors, these camps are perfect for couples, USTA teams, families, girls weekends, and more.

Camps include:

Video analysis

Strategy & shot selection

Tactics to improve mental toughness

Match play coaching

Camp souvenir

Pro shop discounts

Camp booklet with tips and takeaways

Early session: Friday 1-4 pm, Saturday 1-4 pm and Sunday 8-10 am*

Late session: Friday 4- 7pm, Saturday 4-7 pm and Sunday 12-2 pm*

*Personalized sessions available upon request.

What is Sea Colony? Sea Colony is the Premier Family, Beach and Tennis Community located a few minutes south of downtown Bethany Beach, Delaware. Staying with Sea Colony? Your stay includes access to a half-mile of private beach, use of their state-of-the-art fitness center, and plenty of time to lounge about numerous beautiful swimming pools. Lush landscaping, walking and biking trails, playgrounds, picnic areas, and around the clock security make Sea Colony an oasis of peace and tranquility.

Visit wyndhamvacationrentals.com/delaware/bethany-beach/sea-colony-resort for rental availability.

Come for the tennis, stay for the culture! Bethany Beach has countless farm-to-table restaurants, boutiques, and outdoor activities for all ages. Just a short drive from Sea Colony, you’ll find Rehoboth Beach which boasts exceptional cuisine and great nightlife. While you’re there take advantage of the premium Tanger Outlets with brands like Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Polo Ralph Lauren, Vineyard Vines, Tory Burch, and much more (119+ stores).

Visit seacolony.com/tennis for more information and to fill out our form to request a weekend camp. Questions? Call 302-539-4488. See you on the court!