Food Trucks Will Deliver Free Shake Shack and Milk Bar to People Waiting in Long Voting Lines

The nonprofit Pizza to the Polls is partnering with Uber Eats for the initiative.

Photograph by Scott Suchman

If you’re standing in a long line to vote in DC this election season, you could be standing in a long line while eating a free burger.

The nonprofit Pizza to the Polls is partnering with Uber Eats to deliver snacks and drinks via food trucks to folks waiting in long voting lines. The initiative kicks off in DC October 30, and will run through Election Day on November 3.

There aren’t any set polling locations where food trucks will be stationed; instead, the group will go to spots where lines are the longest, relying on voters’ real-time reports.

The individually-wrapped food will come from groups like Milk Bar and Shake Shack, and workers will be wearing masks and gloves. Trucks will be on-site in 25 cities throughout the country.

Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

