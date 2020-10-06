Food Trucks Will Deliver Free Shake Shack and Milk Bar to People Waiting in Long Voting Lines

If you’re standing in a long line to vote in DC this election season, you could be standing in a long line while eating a free burger.

The nonprofit Pizza to the Polls is partnering with Uber Eats to deliver snacks and drinks via food trucks to folks waiting in long voting lines. The initiative kicks off in DC October 30, and will run through Election Day on November 3.

There aren’t any set polling locations where food trucks will be stationed; instead, the group will go to spots where lines are the longest, relying on voters’ real-time reports.

The individually-wrapped food will come from groups like Milk Bar and Shake Shack, and workers will be wearing masks and gloves. Trucks will be on-site in 25 cities throughout the country.

