12 Fall Food and Drink Festivals Around DC

Taste of Bethesda

Norfolk Ave., Bethesda

Bethesda’s restaurants will showcase special menu items at this annual tasting event in the Woodmont Triangle. Participating spots will set up on Norfolk Avenue from 11 AM to 4 PM on Saturday, October 1. The event is free, but you’ll need to buy tickets to taste each dish.

Mount Vernon Fall Wine and Sunset Festival

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon

Sip several Virginia wines on Mount Vernon’s East Lawn from Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9. The mansion will be open for tours during the showcase, and the Mount Vernon Inn will provide an assortment of food. Non-member tickets start at $53.

DC Wine Fest Fall Edition

1309 Fifth St., NE

Enjoy unlimited tastings of wines with origins as close as Maryland and as far as Provence at this Union Market festival. Food from Buddin’ Bakery, Smoke Stack’s House of BBQ, and Corky’s Crab Cakes will be available for purchase. The event takes place on Saturday, October 8 from noon to 10 PM. Tickets start at $35.

Snallygaster

Pennsylvania Ave., NW between Third and Sixth sts.

One of DC’s blue chip beer festivals touches down on Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest on Saturday, October 8. From 2 to 6 PM, tasters will have unlimited access to over 350 beers from 175 different producers around the world. The event is run by Neighborhood Restaurant Group (behind DC beer destinations Bluejacket, Churchkey, and Shelter, among others), and ticket sales go towards its affiliated non-profit the Arcadia Center for Sustainable Food and Agriculture. Tickets start at $65.

Hops and Harvest

10431 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Columbia

There are more unlimited local-beer tastings at this Howard County festival on Saturday, October 8. The event, held at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, will feature beer from 30 breweries, plus food trucks and live music. It runs from noon to 5 PM and general admission is $45.

International City Food Festival

1332 I St., NW

Celebrate the diversity of DC through a few new events taking place under the banner of the International City Food Festival. Its embassy chef challenge is sold out, but there’s still time to get tickets for the Taste of Oktoberfest on Friday, October 14 and the Día de los Muertos food and film event taking place on Saturday, October 15.

Rock The Core

3400 Georgia Ave., NW

Head to Park View hangout Hook Hall for its annual celebration of hard cider. Cideries and breweries from all over the country will offer tastings of over 30 ciders and beers. Tickets, $24.99 to $44.99, get you a timed unlimited tasting, live music, and snacks. The event takes place on Saturday, October 15 and runs from 2 to 4:30 PM and 6 to 8:30 PM.

US Oyster Festival

42455 Fairgrounds Rd., Leonardtown

Head to Southern Maryland for this annual oyster celebration and shucking competition on Saturday, October 15 and Sunday October 16.. The Saint Mary’s County Fairgrounds will host the competition and oyster cook-off, plus feature food vendors, outdoor activities, and live music. Tickets start at $15.

Shucktoberfest

4021 Campbell Ave., Arlington

Copperwood Tavern’s fifth annual beer-and-oyster festival returns to the Village at Shirlington on Saturday, October 22. Spend an afternoon strolling through craft-beer tents while munching on sausages and slurping oysters. The event runs from 11 AM to 5 PM, and tickets are $46.

Shuck it Oyster and Beer Festival

3000 K St., NW

This Georgetown food-and-wine festival is back at waterfront restaurant Tony & Joe’s on Saturday, October 22. Sample as many oysters and as much local beer and wine as you want from 1 to 5 pm. Tickets are $82.50.

Taco, Beer, Tequila Festival

802 National Harbor Blvd., National Harbor

What else could you ask for? Attendees will get a chance to sample unlimited tequila and beer while downing tacos, churros, and guacamole at National Harbor. The event takes place on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23. Tickets start at $55.

DC Beer Fest

1500 S. Capitol St., SE

DC Beerfest–one of the largest beer festivals in the area–will return to Nationals Park on Friday, November 4. Besides plenty of beer, expectlive music, DJ’s, and food truck bites. Timed tickets start at $50 and provide access to unlimited tastings from over 80 different breweries. The event runs from noon to 3 PM and 5 to 8 PM.