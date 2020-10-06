The Deli Behind the Fauci Pouchy Is Now Selling Piña Kamala and Mike Pencicillin Cocktails

If there’s one cocktail that’s captured DC’s imagination during the pandemic, it’s Capo Deli’s Fauci Pouchy. Sure, it’s just a boozy lemonade or an espresso martini in a plastic pouch. But the clever creation was there when Washingtonians most needed a hero and a strong drink. In April, when everyone was quarantining at home, Capo was selling more than 300 pouches on Saturday nights.

Now, the Shaw deli/”speakeasy” is trying to seize the zeitgeist again with “Piña Kamala” and “Mike Pencicillin”cocktails—just in time for tomorrow’s vice presidential debate. On sale between now and the election, the Capri Sun-style drinks will include QR codes leading to voter registration information (and after that, voting and ballot drop-off information).

The Piña Kamala contains Don Q Rum, pineapple, orange, and nutmeg. The Mike Pencicillin is a mix of Silencio Mezcal, earl-grey honey, lemon, and cardamom. Both are $14 and available for pickup or delivery on GrubHub, DoorDash, or the restaurant’s website.

As for Trump and Biden? Beverage Director Rohit Malhotra is holding off on giving them the pouchy treatment for now: “Once he went down for Covid, I was like, ‘Uhhh, I’m not sure if I should do this at this time.’ And so I’m waiting now for two weeks.”

