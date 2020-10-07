We Need to Talk About the Fly on Mike Pence’s Head

Compared to last week’s “shit show” of a presidential debate, tonight’s vice presidential debate was blissfully boring. There was one standout moment, though, and that was the fly on Mike Pence’s head.

That a fly briefly landed on Pence’s coif was not groundbreaking; what was jaw-dropping was that Pence had zero reaction to this bug landing on his hair. Like, not even a tiny flinch. Anyone with normal human reflexes would absentmindedly swat at the bug invading their space, but Pence was either completely unaware of the fly’s presence or ignored it with exquisite control for TWO ENTIRE MINUTES before the fly took off.

Naturally, the internet exploded with questions. Did the fly get caught in Pence’s hair gel? Is Pence a member of the undead and incapable of sensing things crawling on his body? Does the fly now have to be tested for Covid? Here’s what some people on Twitter had to say.

You have two minutes, uninterrupted. https://t.co/jN7waHrRBp — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) October 8, 2020

All hail Lord of the Flies!! pic.twitter.com/Ssl5aJmkcB — FlyOnMikePence (@FlyOnMikePence3) October 8, 2020

The deep state planted a bug on @VP. The illegal spying is really out of control. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 8, 2020

the fly on mike pence's head in 2-14 days pic.twitter.com/rtWu5QhlpA — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) October 8, 2020

The election is fly-ing by. Make sure to make a plan to vote. https://t.co/dMhxJsRcW7#BidenHarris2020 #VPDebate2020 — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) October 8, 2020

THAT FLY ON PENCE’S HEAD IS THE GHOST OF RBG — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 8, 2020

Buzz buzz? Buzzzzzzz — The Fly On Mike Pence's Head (@pierrederecho) October 8, 2020

📈 Trending on our site for quite possibly the first time: 'fly'#VPDebate — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 8, 2020

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

There are now multiple Twitter accounts that claim to be the fly.

