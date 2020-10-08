The Latest on Washingtonian’s 2021 Great Place to Work Contest

And how to eventually get an application.

Written by
| Published on
Carfax's work-hard/play-hard culture includes allowing dogs in the office. Photograph by Dan Chung.
Do you appreciate how well your company has treated employees during the Covid-19 pandemic? Do you think that your employer could be one of the 50 best places to work in Washington?

Washingtonian publishes its Great Places to Work feature every other year; the next list is scheduled to be published sometime in 2021.

The Great Places to Work contest is open to any company or nonprofit as long as it has an office in the greater Washington area. There is no cost to participate. Companies must have at least ten full-time employees in the Washington area to be considered.

At this time, it is unclear when the next Great Places to Work application will be released; because the pandemic has created so much uncertainty for so many businesses, the process has been postponed for now. If you would like to have your name added to a mailing list to automatically receive the next Great Places to Work application when it is available, email executive editor Sherri Dalphonse at sdalphonse@washingtonian.com.

Any company that wishes to be considered must fill out an application. Those interested in seeing a sample Great Places to Work application can click here. (This was the 2019 application; the 2021 application will change slightly, but most of the questions should remain the same.)

The Great Places to Work process has two steps: Once the main application is filled out, each company then must distribute a shorter survey to a sampling of its employees. You can also click here to see a sample Great Places to Work employee survey.

Sherri Dalphonse
Executive Editor

Sherri Dalphonse joined Washingtonian in 1986. She is the editor in charge of such consumer topics as travel, fitness, health, finance, and beauty, as well as the editor who handles such cover stories as Great Places to Work, Best of Washington, Day Trips, Hidden Gems, Top Doctors, and Great Small Towns. She lives in DC.

