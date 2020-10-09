News & Politics

Trump Is Planning a Rally at the White House Saturday and People Are Already Calling It “Covchella”

It's his first in-person rally since his Covid diagnosis.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Alexander Ramjing via iStock.
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

Donald Trump plans to host an event for hundreds of people on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday, reports the Washington Post. The rally marks Trump’s first in-person event since his positive Covid diagnosis on October 2.

The program is being billed as “remarks to peaceful protesters for law & order,” according to an invitation obtained by ABC News. The President will be speaking from the White House balcony. And yes, your math is correct: The event is scheduled during the President’s supposed quarantine and five days after he left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

And yes, this is the very same White House that hosted last month’s Supreme Court nomination ceremony in the Rose Garden—a fête that now seems like the source of the White House outbreak and is being described as a super-spreader event. Thus far, no health precautions have been announced for the rally. On Twitter, New York Times TV critic James Poniewozik has already coined a name for it that seems likely to stick: Covchella.

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE