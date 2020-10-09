Where to Find Brunch on Indigenous People’s Day at DC-Area Restaurants

If you’re lucky enough to get the day off, the long weekend means another morning for brunch favorites. These are the spots serving up pancakes, omelettes, and mimosas for dine-in or to-go on Monday, October 12th.

All-Purpose

1250 9th St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

Monday morning calls for comforting carbs like pizza, garlic knots, and foccacia for brunch. Sip mimosas by the waterfront at the Navy Yard location or head to Shaw for Aperol spritz pouches and a Deli-style smoked salmon platter. Delivery, pick-up, and outdoor seating available at Capitol Riverfront.

Alta Strada

465 K St., NW

The DC location of Michael Schlow’s Italian restaurant offers free-flowing mimosas, bloody marys, and bellinis for $29. Pair with hearty breakfast plates for brunch al fresco, including harissa-spiked shakshuka and a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich. Delivery, pick-up, and outdoor seating.

Belga Café

514 8th St., SE

The Belgian cafe serves waffles topped with savory fried chicken or sweet peaches. Warm up on the Barracks Row patio with boozy caffeinated drinks like Irish coffee and Patron lattes. Delivery, pick-up, and outdoor seating, and indoor seating.

Brasserie Liberté 3251 Prospect St., NW

Get your frites-fix at the French restaurant in Georgetown, where fries are paired with mussels and cheffy burgers. The menu also includes egg dishes, salads, and mimosas with seasonal juices. Delivery, pick-up, outdoor seating, and indoor seating. Hank’s Oyster Bar

1624 Q St., NW; 1026 King St., NW; 701 Wharf St., SW

Jamie Leeds’ New England-style seafood shop is turning out nautical plates like a crab cake Benedict and smoked salmon Reubens. If you’re dining at the oyster house, seafood plateaus are stacked high with oysters on the half shell and Maine lobster. Delivery, pick-up, outdoor seating, and indoor seating. La Bodega Bakery

1346 T St., NW

Pastry chef Paola Velez’s bakery at Compass Rose acknowledges the culinary legacy of indigenous communities with a “Decolonize Your Pastries” box available through October. The mystery box features three pastries such as a Native American fry bread stuffed with sweet apples. A portion of profits from the $30 box will be donated to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center. Pick-up only. Tico

1926 14th St., NW

You can order unlimited food for $29 per person and add bottomless beverages for an extra $10. Wash down breakfast tacos and French toast churros with margaritas, mimosas, and spicy bloody Marys. Indoor seating only.

