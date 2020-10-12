This year we’re making the best of what we’ve got with a revised Taste and Shop Georgetown! Honoring the spirit of the annual Taste of Georgetown, this promotional event features takeout, delivery & outdoor dining specials + shopping & service promotions from now until October 25 at over 65 businesses. Hosted by the Georgetown Business Improvement District (BID), visit georgetowndc.com/taste- of-georgetown for the full list of participants, details on each promotion, and locations for discounted parking as low as $1 for the first 20 minutes and $5 all day, at select garages.

Historically, ticket sales from Taste of Georgetown benefited the Georgetown Ministry Center’s mission to support the homeless. Although this year’s promotional event is free, we encourage everyone to consider donating to Georgetown Ministry Center, as they seek lasting solutions to homelessness, one person at a time.

Take Out, Or Take a Seat

Pizza, cupcakes, lobster – we’ve got a plate for every palate. More than 35 participating restaurants are offering special menus and promotions in the categories of Breakfast (& Brunch) Club, Happy Hour (sips, bites, and other happy things), Family Matters (family-style meals), and Treat Yourself (for all the sweet tooths).

Church Hall DC (pictured above), the American beer hall and neighborhood destination located at Georgetown Park, opened The Biergarten, a low key and spacious outdoor courtyard space off of Wisconsin Avenue at the C&O Canal. Indoors at 1070 Wisconsin Ave NW, guests can cozy up to one of Church Hall’s fireplaces and enjoy $10 Liters of Church Hall IPA with a free side of Fried Chickpeas (Sweet or Hint of Heat). Contactless ordering and hand sanitizer will be available at each table and all staff will be wearing masks.

Shop the Stress Away

Somehow, we’ve made it to fall 2020 – reason alone to buy yourself something. New with this year’s promotional event, more than 30 retailers, salons, and services are offering up to 50% off, gifts with purchase, private in-store appointments, at-home trunk shows, and more!

Dine Outdoors, Safely

The Georgetown BID has also worked with over 30 restaurants and DDOT to permit outdoor “Streateries” at nearly 25 transformed locations throughout the commercial district— available to diners seeking socially distant, outdoor dining options during Taste and Shop Georgetown. Check out the BID’s Streateries guide to learn more: www.georgetowndc.com/guide/georgetown-streateries/.