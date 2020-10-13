News & Politics

DC Has Dropped on the “Best Places to Live” List

The city went from number 19 to number 30 on this year's US News & World Report's list.

Written by
| Published on
Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

DC, it’s time to update your resume: The city has dropped on US News & World Report’s “Best Places to Live” list.

The annual list takes into consideration aspects such as residents’ well-being, job market strength, quality of life, crime rates, hospitals and education, and housing affordability, reports WTOP. Net migration and the high cost of living likely caused the District’s drop from its number 19 ranking last year to its current number 30 status, says the article.

US News & World Report examined 150 of the most populous metro ares in the country to assemble its list. Boulder came in number one this year.

At number 26, Myrtle Beach is ranked higher on the list than DC, likely due to the fact that it’s home to a Dolly Parton-owned and pirate-themed dinner theater. Fingers crossed the city can step up its Dolly game soon.

More:
Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

