News & Politics

Virginia Has Extended Its Voter Registration Deadline to October 15

A judge's order followed a severed cable that disrupted the state's original deadline.

Written by
| Published on
Image via iStock.

The deadline for registering to vote in Virginia has officially been extended to 11:59 PM on Thursday, October 15, Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning. The decision comes after multiple groups sued the state for a deadline extension due to a major outage that shut down online voter registration on Tuesday, caused by an accidentally severed fiber-optic cable in Chesterfield County. That one disrupted cable led to an hours-long system crash that prevented Virginians from registering to vote the day before the initial October 13 deadline.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam explained that the cut cable was due to a road work accident near Route 10 yesterday and said he was in support of the extension, but he did not have the power to make the call himself, according to the Washington Post; the decision would have to come through a court order.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE