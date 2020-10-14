News & Politics

Washington Examiner Hires Editor Behind Fox News’s Disastrous Seth Rich Story

The Washington Examiner announced Wednesday that it has hired Greg Wilson as its managing editor. Wilson will oversee the newsroom and will start October 26, the Examiner says.

Wilson has stints at NBC News and the New York Daily News on his résumé, but it’s his most recent job as managing editor of Fox News’ website that may be most interesting to DC-area media watchers. As Will Sommer reported for the Daily Beast this past summer, Wilson championed reporter Malia Zimmerman bogus story about the 2017 murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich in DC, which Fox News was later forced to retract.

In emails unsealed as part of Rich’s parents’ suit against Fox News, Wilson wrote Ed Butowsky, who was a source for the baseless article, that “I still believe we will be vindicated,” Sommer reports. To date, such vindication continues to elude the report.

