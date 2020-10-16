1745N, a boutique condominium community in the heart of Dupont Circle, features just 13 remaining homes for sale in the Historic Row. Totalling 68 new condominiums, the homes in Historic Row contain a myriad of historic features such as exposed brick walls, and the lobby opens to a grand, open center staircase.

A former horse walk connects the renovated rowhomes of the Historic Row which date to the early 20th century, to the modern building and a private courtyard which includes a fire pit and seating area for residents. Some of the homes in the Historic Row feature private balconies or terraces, while homes on the first floor open out to N Street, allowing for easy access to everything Dupont Circle and downtown Washington DC have to offer.

Historic Row featured home number 208 is comprised of 1,210 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is currently priced at $999,900. This residence features a private dual access balcony that allows for easy entertaining either indoors or out. The open floor plan connects the center island kitchen to the living and dining area, which has a bay window and a glass door to a private balcony. The master bedroom suite also has access to the balcony, and it has a walk-in closet and a private full bathroom. The second bedroom is spacious and can serve as an in-home office or second bedroom with en-suite bath. Next door to 1745N is the Tabard Inn, a landmark hotel and restaurant. Across the street is the Iron Gate restaurant, known for Italian and Greek food. Owners at 1745N can walk to countless restaurants, art galleries, bookstores,theaters and bars in the Dupont Circle, Logan Circle and The National Mall areas. Builder: Duball LLC and Madison Homes View models: By Appointment Contact: Call 202-609-9603 or visit https://www.1745n.com