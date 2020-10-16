Crazy Car Chase Through Arlington Ends in DC

A car chase in Arlington Friday morning ended in Washington, DC, Arlington Police say in a press release. The cops pursued four people they suspect took part in an armed robbery in South Arlington. The chase ended after the suspects crossed into the District; Arlington says its criminal investigation remains active.

But really, you should just watch this video of the chase Dave Statter compiled and posted on Twitter, especially the section on Route 50 where cops appear to deploy a Stop Stick or similar product to halt the suspects’ progress. At one point it appears that ten police cars were in pursuit.

(2) This is a combination of traffic-cam & my video. You'll see an Arlington officer use a tire deflation device on Route 50. The chase went from Columbia Pike to Glebe Rd to Route 50 to Washington Boulevard to 395 to 695. pic.twitter.com/13a0P9zXvb — Dave Statter (@STATter911) October 16, 2020

DC’s police department has not yet replied to a query from Washingtonian about whether it has any updates about the suspects.